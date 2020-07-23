Bernabe "Brenda" G. Martinez, 84, of Plainview passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Plainview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Brenda was born on June 11, 1936 in Oilton, Texas to Silvestre and Espididiona (Rios) Gutierrez. She married Louis Martinez, Sr. on August 18, 1956 in Lockney, Texas. He passed away on October 18, 2001.
Brenda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to garden and could magically turn a patch of weeds into a beautiful bouquet of flowers. She believed in education and made it a goal to see all of her children and grandchildren finish high school. She loved crafting and could turn garage sale finds into new treasures. She loved God, loved people and she believed in being of service. Her legacy will continue through her children, grandchildren and their children.
She was a mentor to many young men and women and a prayer partner for many. She was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista, a member and served as president of the Baptist Young Women's, a W.M.U. Director, G.A. Coordinator and teacher at her church. She also volunteered for the Hospital Auxiliary.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother and three sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Rita Blanco of Plainview, Nora Vela of Victoria, Ester Rodriquez of Plainview; her sons, Louis Martinez, Jr. of Zapata, David Martinez of New Braunfels; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; five brothers and five sisters.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com