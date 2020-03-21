Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Evelyn "Bado" (Yarbrough) Lindsey. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Interment 2:00 PM West End Cemetery S Lillian St Stephenville , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FORT WORTH - Betty Evelyn Yarbrough Lindsey was born June 19, 1928, in Stephenville, TX, the firstborn of Riley and Izetta (Tidwell) Yarbrough and the oldest of four. She was delivered by her paternal grandfather, Dr. E.E. Yarbrough, a country doctor in Erath County. Somewhere in her early years, and from a mysterious source, she picked up the nickname, Bado, a name by which she was known by her family until her passing.

Having attended lower level schools in Huckabay and Lipan, both small Texas towns, her parents eventually moved to Fort Worth, where she graduated from Paschal High School in 1946, and went on to attend John Tarleton Agricultural College in Stephenville, where she majored in campus-ology and boys.

Betty was married on June 5, 1948, to James W. Lindsey, and together they had four girls, Sharon Elaine, Nancy M'lou, Beverly Jean, and Marihelen. She was the consummate housewife and mother, meeting the constant and ever-changing needs of an active family. Betty was an extrovert, a people person, having an effervescent personality. She had a great sense of humor, was popular with friends, was conservative spiritually, physically, and politically, and fiercely patriotic. Loyalty to family, church, and friends was one of many valued personality characteristics she exhibited during her life. She was optimistic and fun-loving, being described by some as "certainly never boring". One of her siblings often referred to her as a "banty hen", small but full of life and energy, willing to go to the mat to defend her position on any subject about which she was passionate, of which there were many. She was also active in her community, being an active member of the Plainview, TX, Chamber of Commerce and named Woman of the Year for that organization in the 1980's. She was also an extreme advocate and member of the America Cancer Society, being one of the most successful fund-raisers in the Plainview area.

Betty passed from this life on March 13, 2020, being preceded in death by her youngest sister, Sarah Beth Yarbrough of Fort Worth, TX. She is survived by two siblings, Marianna Yarbrough Rasco of Abilene, TX, and Charles Yarbrough (Phyllis) of Burleson, TX; daughters, Sharon Randolph (Doug) of Lubbock, TX, Nancy Lindsey of Lubbock, TX, Beverly Jolly (Don) of Red Oak, TX, and Marihelen Thompson (Robin) of Houston, TX; grandchildren Jordan McCall (Brad), Ben Jolly (Sarah), Carrie Nimz (Shane), Nicholas Randolph (Jessie); great-grandchildren Eli and Phoebe McCall, Isaac, Abby, and Chloe Jolly, Lincoln, Lola, and Ruby Nimz.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Funeral Home. Interment: 2 p.m. Thursday, at West End Cemetery, S Lillian St, Stephenville. A Future Memorial Service Will Be Announced Later.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to either the Izetta Tidwell Yarbrough Scholarship Fund at Abilene Christian University, c/o Advancement Services, Box 29132, Abilene, TX 79699, or the .

