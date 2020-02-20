Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lee (Henry) Gouldy. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lee Henry Gouldy, 75, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First United Methodist Church Sanctuary in Plainview, Texas with Rev. Mike Schafer officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Kornerstone.

Betty was born on February 11, 1945 in Wellington, Texas to Myrett and Dorothy Lee (Keisling) Henry. She started school in Wellington before her family moved to Mississippi and then to Plainview where she graduated from Plainview High School in 1963 and attended Texas Tech University. She married Eldon Glenn Gouldy, Jr. on January 23, 1965 in Plainview and they were married fifty five years. They lived in Dallas but moved to Plainview where they made their home. She was a nail tech, had a stained glass shop and loved quilting and loved going to quilting shows. She was mainly a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Good Sam RV Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband and a daughter-in-law, Tracy Gouldy.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Lynn McIlroy and husband David; her sons, Casey Glenn Gouldy, Christopher Lee Gouldy and wife Katina; her sisters, Peggy Hellerstein and husband Dr. Lewis Hellerstein, Joann Gaston and husband Wix, Barbara Lambert and husband Jim; eight grandchildren, Justin, Amelia and husband Brandon, Miranda, Trey, Leah, Bethany, Kolton and Korbin; two great grandchildren, Brighton and Blakely.

The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Betty Gouldy Funeral Fund at Kornerstone Funeral Directors, or First United Methodist Church in Plainview.

