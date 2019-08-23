Services for Betty Ruth Stevenson, 89, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Abell Funeral Home with Rev. Marilyn Perrine officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home and Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mrs. Stevenson died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home in Lubbock.
The family want to express their appreciation to Amanda Piseno, beloved adopted family and caregiver, for her devotion to Betty Stevenson and all the family.
