Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225

Beverly Annette Stanford, age 53, of Plainview, Texas, closed her eyes on earth and opened them in heaven on April 5, 2020. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Bartley Funeral Home.

Beverly was born April 1, 1967 in Amarillo, Texas to Larry and Frieda (McKinney) Jones. She married the love of her life, James R Stanford II (Chip), on July 16, 1986 in Lubbock, TX. She was a member of Northwest Church of Christ.

In all things, Beverly always put her family first and foremost. She loved unconditionally, and was the best "BEBE" in the world! She was truly the matriarch of her family. In 2010, at the age of 43, she got to chase one of her dreams and go back to school. She became a dental hygienist, graduating in 2013, with her family there cheering her on! While in school, her classmates, who where less than half her age, grew a very close bond with her. They even called her Mom! She was involved in the dental field all the way up until her diagnosis in 2018. She was very involved in every business venture that her and her husband had done over the years, from chemical sales and application, seed sales, and farming. She was the smiling face of the business. Some of her favorite things to do where spending time at the lake, going to the mountains, riding motorcycles and atv's, backyard cookouts, and anything else that involved spending time with her family!

Beverly is survived by her husband; Chip Stanford of Plainview, Texas, a son; Riley Stanford and wife Shara, of Van Alstyne, Texas. A daughter; Samantha Stanford of Plainview, Texas. Four grandchildren; Harli Stanford and Haylen Stanford of Van Alstyne, and Stetson Stanford and Stratton Stanford of Plainview. Her mother; Frieda Kelm and husband Ricky, of Plainview. Two sisters; Kristi Mattox and husband Tom, of Prosper, Texas and Tami Hayes and husband Ryan, of Alstyne, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her father; Larry Jones.

The family asks for all donations to be made to The Susan G. Komen

