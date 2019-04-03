Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Bass. View Sign

Billie L. Bass, 95, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on March 22,2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at First Christian Church in Plainview, Texas at 2:00 p.m. A time is set to visit with the family at 1:00 p.m. before the service.

Billie was born on August 20, 1923 to Charlie and Ola Youngblood in Alvarado, Texas. She graduated from Alvarado High School as Class Victorian and Isbells's Beauty School and Burham's Business School in Fort Worth, Texas. Billie enjoyed reading and painting. She was a proficient and skillful Bridge player. She also loved hunting game and fishing.

She lived in many different places when she was married to Fred J. Weaver who was in the Air Force. She worked on Carswell Air Base in Fort Worth, Texas as a secretary to personnel director and secretary to district manager. She also worked for Bell Telephone in Fort Worth as a secretary to the district manager. Kelly Air Force Base, in San Antonio, Texas in the personnel office. As an officer's wife she was install in the Air Force Clubwomen Officers Wives Club in 1955.

She was a member of The Red Cross in 1953 and Eastern Star in 1954. Pink Ladies Volunteer Hospital Auxiliary member serving as chairman for tasting bee and a chair person for the Hospitality Committee for 4th Annual Citizen's Prayer Breakfast. She was the Hospital Auxiliary Officer-Historian in 1977-1978. Texas Association of Hospital Auxiliaries Committee- Scrapbook, Poster, Newsletter and Exhibit Committee from 1973-1974. Texas Association of Hospital Auxiliaries Officer 4th Vice President from 1974 – 1975. Texas Association of Hospital Auxiliaries Officer Recording Secretary from 1975-1976. State District Office – Second Vice President of the State Organization from May 1976-1977.

She was President of the Women's Division of Plainview Chamber of Commerce Executive Board in 1977. One of her projects was to move two war memorial monuments to the cemetery.

In 1967 she was a member and on committees of what is known as the Pink Ladies. In 1968 she was the President of Pink Ladies Volunteer Hospital Auxiliary in Plainview. On the committee of the Junior Volunteers Club (Candy Stripers) in 1975. Knife and Fork Club Officers in 1976, Plainview Chamber of Commerce in 1976 as Chairman for New Residents Welcome Committee. She was named Crusade Chairman for the April Cancer Crusade Drive in 1977.

She was on the committee for the hospital auxiliary and did the design for the Christmas card in 1970. She also helped with the design of the gift shop and chapel when the new hospital was built. Billie worked on United Way campaign 11-6-1977. She was the coordinator of the seven committees of the Division. She worked with Red Coats and was the first chairman of the New Residents Welcome Committee to hold the post for 2 years.

She helped in the Civic Theatre Production in 1977 and was appointed to the City of Plainview Parks, Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee in August of 1980.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister; Katherine Bankston of Venus, Texas, a brother; Joe Youngblood and wife, Betty, of Royse City, Texas, a daughter; Deborah Gilmer of Plainview, Texas, a son; Lonnie Weaver and wife, Annemarie, of Roanoke, Texas, two grandchildren; Lorri Bennett and fiancé, Garrie White, of Blue Springs, Missouri and Brian Bennett and wife, Andrea, of Amarillo, Texas, one great granddaughter; Katie Bennett. Also, 2 nieces and 5 nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Charlie and Ola Youngblood, a brother; Roger Youngblood, a son in law; Mansel Gilmer, and two nephews; Maurice and David Bankston

Billie L. Bass, 95, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on March 22,2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at First Christian Church in Plainview, Texas at 2:00 p.m. A time is set to visit with the family at 1:00 p.m. before the service.Billie was born on August 20, 1923 to Charlie and Ola Youngblood in Alvarado, Texas. She graduated from Alvarado High School as Class Victorian and Isbells's Beauty School and Burham's Business School in Fort Worth, Texas. Billie enjoyed reading and painting. She was a proficient and skillful Bridge player. She also loved hunting game and fishing.She lived in many different places when she was married to Fred J. Weaver who was in the Air Force. She worked on Carswell Air Base in Fort Worth, Texas as a secretary to personnel director and secretary to district manager. She also worked for Bell Telephone in Fort Worth as a secretary to the district manager. Kelly Air Force Base, in San Antonio, Texas in the personnel office. As an officer's wife she was install in the Air Force Clubwomen Officers Wives Club in 1955.She was a member of The Red Cross in 1953 and Eastern Star in 1954. Pink Ladies Volunteer Hospital Auxiliary member serving as chairman for tasting bee and a chair person for the Hospitality Committee for 4th Annual Citizen's Prayer Breakfast. She was the Hospital Auxiliary Officer-Historian in 1977-1978. Texas Association of Hospital Auxiliaries Committee- Scrapbook, Poster, Newsletter and Exhibit Committee from 1973-1974. Texas Association of Hospital Auxiliaries Officer 4th Vice President from 1974 – 1975. Texas Association of Hospital Auxiliaries Officer Recording Secretary from 1975-1976. State District Office – Second Vice President of the State Organization from May 1976-1977.She was President of the Women's Division of Plainview Chamber of Commerce Executive Board in 1977. One of her projects was to move two war memorial monuments to the cemetery.In 1967 she was a member and on committees of what is known as the Pink Ladies. In 1968 she was the President of Pink Ladies Volunteer Hospital Auxiliary in Plainview. On the committee of the Junior Volunteers Club (Candy Stripers) in 1975. Knife and Fork Club Officers in 1976, Plainview Chamber of Commerce in 1976 as Chairman for New Residents Welcome Committee. She was named Crusade Chairman for the April Cancer Crusade Drive in 1977.She was on the committee for the hospital auxiliary and did the design for the Christmas card in 1970. She also helped with the design of the gift shop and chapel when the new hospital was built. Billie worked on United Way campaign 11-6-1977. She was the coordinator of the seven committees of the Division. She worked with Red Coats and was the first chairman of the New Residents Welcome Committee to hold the post for 2 years.She helped in the Civic Theatre Production in 1977 and was appointed to the City of Plainview Parks, Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee in August of 1980.Those left to cherish her memory are her sister; Katherine Bankston of Venus, Texas, a brother; Joe Youngblood and wife, Betty, of Royse City, Texas, a daughter; Deborah Gilmer of Plainview, Texas, a son; Lonnie Weaver and wife, Annemarie, of Roanoke, Texas, two grandchildren; Lorri Bennett and fiancé, Garrie White, of Blue Springs, Missouri and Brian Bennett and wife, Andrea, of Amarillo, Texas, one great granddaughter; Katie Bennett. Also, 2 nieces and 5 nephews and many great nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; Charlie and Ola Youngblood, a brother; Roger Youngblood, a son in law; Mansel Gilmer, and two nephews; Maurice and David Bankston Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close