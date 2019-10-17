Billie Newton

Service Information
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX
79311
(806)-298-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Abernathy United Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Services for Billie Newton, 88, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday October 19, 2019 in the Abernathy United Church with Rev. Barry Tilley officiating, burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Ms. Newton died Monday October 14, 2019 in Lubbock, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.