Services for Billie Newton, 88, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday October 19, 2019 in the Abernathy United Church with Rev. Barry Tilley officiating, burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Ms. Newton died Monday October 14, 2019 in Lubbock, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2019