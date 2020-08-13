1/
Billy Dale Stringer
Billy Dale Stringer age 85, victoriously overcame Alzheimer's disease on Monday, August 10, 2020. He had been struggling with Alzheimer's disease for some time. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Floydada, TX. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 am in the church sanctuary. Interment will be at the Floyd County Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Memorials may be sent to: The Memorial Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church 401 S Main, Floydada ,TX 79235. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
