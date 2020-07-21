Services for Billy F Hendrix, 93, of Floydada, are planned for Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Floydada. Graveside Services will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Hendrix entered into the gates of Heaven July 16, 2020. He passed peacefully, with his family by his side at The Beehive, in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store