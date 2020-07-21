1/
Billy F. Hendrix
Services for Billy F Hendrix, 93, of Floydada, are planned for Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Floydada. Graveside Services will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Hendrix entered into the gates of Heaven July 16, 2020. He passed peacefully, with his family by his side at The Beehive, in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Floydada
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada
329 W. California
Floydada, TX 79235
(806) 983-2525
