Long time resident of Plainview, Billy Frank Sylvester passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior August 15, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Born to Frank & Louise Mauritzen Sylvester on November 27, 1930 in Iowa Park, Texas. Bill grew up in Ropesville, Texas where he attended school and graduated Salutatorian. In 1950, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Tech University where he was President of the Texas Tech Choir and a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

Completing his military career in the Air Force, with the rank of second lieutenant, Bill returned home to begin a lifelong career in agriculture. While home, a college friend invited him to a Christmas open house in Plainview where he met his future bride, Wanda Grace Ellis. Bill and Wanda were married May 6, 1955 and enjoyed over 65 years filled with commitment, love and caring. They raised two daughters, Cindy Tye and Rhonda Weathers Erwin.

Bill found time for civic and community involvement. He served as President of the Plainview Chamber of Commerce, President of Plainview Community Concert Association, President of Hale County Farm Bureau, Leadership roles in the Texas Soybean Association and was awarded Outstanding Conservation Farmer by the Hale County Soil and Water Conservation District.

In every respect Bill's mission in life was to protect, nurture and provide for his family. He was dedicated to his family providing "Lessons in Life" through counsel and advice on honesty, kindness and respect for others. Bill was affectionally known as "The Duke" to his grandchildren Ross Walker Weathers and Grace Weathers Grooms of Ft Worth and Tyler, respectively. Likewise, he instilled his thoughtful, selfless approach to life in his grandchildren.

Bill was a member of The First Baptist Church of Plainview for over 65 years. He exhibited his love for Christ and others in his daily walk of faith.

His parents and only brother, Charles, preceded him in death. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Wanda; two daughters, Cindy Tye and Rhonda Weathers Erwin; two grandchildren, Ross Walker Weathers and Grace Weathers Grooms; and one great granddaughter Ann Marie Grooms.

A family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Lubbock Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home of Plainview.

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight,

I have finished the race,

I have kept the faith.



