Billy "Bill" Joe Hunter, 80, of Plainview went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. Bill was born on September 11, 1940 in Stephenville, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, all three of his brothers, and three of his daughters, Rhonda, Teresa, and Brenda.
Bill is survived by his beautiful loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Marie Hunter; his daughter, Cathy Oliver and husband Gary; his son, Billy Hunter and wife Ellen; son-in-laws, Roger Brooks, Darren Land; one sister, Alice Collins of Arkansas; along with eight grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Lubbock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
in loving memory of Bill Hunter.
