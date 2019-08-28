Billy Ray Boggs of Plainview passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. A Memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
He was 82 years and 5 days old, born on August 21, 1937 in Prairie View, Texas to Roma Andrew and Myrtle Lora (Springer) Boggs. He graduated from Kress High School, but started farming two years before. He played football and loved telling football stories. He married Hallie Poage in 1955. He loved to dance, loved to farm and he was good at it. He was always in a good mood and loved to have a good time. He also loved horses, trained and raced them.
He is survived by his daughter Roma Jan Bean; a brother, Andy Boggs and wife Arlene; a nephew, Greg Boggs and wife Iwana; a sister-in-law, Jo Frances Boggs; two nieces Robbie Core and husband Stan and Rhonda Wiltshire; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Westbrook and husband Steve.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Billy Russell Boggs, and his brother Jack "J.E." Boggs.
A visitation will be held 6:00-7:30 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019