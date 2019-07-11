Bob E. Monroe, 62, of Lockney passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Services will be held 10:00 A.M Friday, July 12, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel with Danny Hooks officiating. Interment will follow in the Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Bob was born April 1, 1957 in Fairbanks, Alaska to C.E. and Dorothy (Rullie) Monroe. He grew up in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1975. He married Debbie on September 23, 2000 in Plainview. He worked in construction for awhile and then worked as a truck driver for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
He is survived by two sons, Leland Venable of Tampa, FL, David Lee Monroe of California; two brothers, Carroll Monroe of Waco, TX, Alan Monroe of Plainview; two sisters, Angie Monroe and Toka Monroe, both of Lubbock; two grandchildren, Sloane Monroe, Wyatt Monroe and one great granddaughter, Zandria.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to a
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 11, 2019