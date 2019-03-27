Bobbie McGuire, 76, of Plainview, Texas died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 in Kornerstone Chapel with Mr. Brady Keller officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
She was born on September 19, 1942 in Floydada to Carl Cleburn and Zora Lucille Reeves. She married Dwane McGuire on May 14, 1960 in Clovis, NM. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games, going to the mountains, reading and putting puzzles together. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plainview.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Don Gartin.
Survivors include her husband of almost 59 years, Dwane of Plainview; two daughters, Pam Cathcart and Christie McClain; one son, Mark McGuire; one sister, Carleta Harkins; twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or online at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019