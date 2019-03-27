Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie McGuire. View Sign

Bobbie McGuire, 76, of Plainview, Texas died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 in Kornerstone Chapel with Mr. Brady Keller officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

She was born on September 19, 1942 in Floydada to Carl Cleburn and Zora Lucille Reeves. She married Dwane McGuire on May 14, 1960 in Clovis, NM. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games, going to the mountains, reading and putting puzzles together. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plainview.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Don Gartin.

Survivors include her husband of almost 59 years, Dwane of Plainview; two daughters, Pam Cathcart and Christie McClain; one son, Mark McGuire; one sister, Carleta Harkins; twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be sent to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or online at

Bobbie McGuire, 76, of Plainview, Texas died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 in Kornerstone Chapel with Mr. Brady Keller officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.She was born on September 19, 1942 in Floydada to Carl Cleburn and Zora Lucille Reeves. She married Dwane McGuire on May 14, 1960 in Clovis, NM. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games, going to the mountains, reading and putting puzzles together. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plainview.She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Don Gartin.Survivors include her husband of almost 59 years, Dwane of Plainview; two daughters, Pam Cathcart and Christie McClain; one son, Mark McGuire; one sister, Carleta Harkins; twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.The family suggests memorials be sent to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or online at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org Funeral Home Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview

3605 S.W. 3rd Street

Plainview , TX 79072

806-296-0055 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.