Mr. Bobby Bryan Thomas, of Lubbock, Texas, born on December 5, 1937 in San Saba, Texas, to the late Esma Vardeman Thomas and the late Clarence Herman Thomas, passed away at age 81 on May 10, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated from Lubbock Cooper High School in 1956 and attended Texas Tech University. He was involved in various aspects of the agricultural industry. He owned Thomas Flyers, Inc., a crop dusting and fertilizing business. Bob farmed cotton and potatoes, and he built and operated Thomas Flyers Produce until retiring in 1999.
Bob was married to the late Alice Sharon Thompson Thomas for fifty-five years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, two grandsons, Johnathan Thomas and Chandler Thomas, and his brothers, Kelly Thomas and Herman Thomas. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Thomas Hacker and her husband Gary, sons, Kipard Bryan Thomas and Robinson Lewis Thomas; grandson Jordan Booth, granddaughters Taylor Thomas and Madison Smith and her husband Byron and children Hudson and Adelyn; sister Karen Thomas Brittain, and brothers, Kris Thomas and Kirk Thomas.
Bob was a stock trader, luthier, airplane builder, wood worker, pilot, and blue grass and western swing musician. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cotton Center, TX. Bob was a member of the National Agricultural Aviation Association and he served on the Cotton Center ISD School Board. He was the president of Texas Agricultural Aviation Association.
Friends and family members may attend the visitation at Kornerstone Funeral Directors at 3605 S.W. 3rd Street, Plainview TX on Monday, May13th from 1:00-2:30. A graveside service will take place following the visitation at Center Plains Cemetery in Cotton Center at 3:00 P.M. Monday, May 13, 2019 with Chris Collier, pastor of First Baptist Church, Cotton Center officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
