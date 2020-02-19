Bobby Dean Spencer, age 66, of Electra, Texas passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Plainview, with Will Snook, Pastor of Mission Valley Church in Las Lunas, New Mexico, officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Bobby was born July 26, 1953 to the late Virgil A.P. Spencer and Dorothy Jean Timmons Spencer in Clarendon, Texas.
He graduated from Plainview High School. He was employed at Pioneer Seed as the shipping coordinator for over twenty-five years. He then was employed at the Dundee Fish Hatchery until his retirement.
Bobby married Brenda London on November 9, 2012 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Bobby was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time at the lake. He also enjoyed making people laugh.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Spencer of Electra; daughters, Shelley Snook and husband, Will of Los Lunas, New Mexico and Kim Burnett and husband, Vondal of Plainview, Texas and their mother, Sandra Spencer of Plainview; Marty Gregg of Canyon, Texas, Stephanie White and husband, Darcy of Altus, Oklahoma, and Altee Nuncio of Vernon, Texas; one son, Patrick Hawkins of Altus, Oklahoma; sister, Sheila Spain of Lubbock, Texas; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one special great-grandson, "His Little Buddy" Jacob Earl.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Butch Spain.
