Bobby Larue Reed was born on March 5, 1936 to George Thomas and Opal Bernice (Edwards) Reed of Plainview, Texas. He passed from this life on June 25, 2020 at the age of 84. He married the love of his life, Virginia Lee Phillips on November 2, 1958. They had two sons; Randall Keith and Leslie Todd.

Bob worked as the manager of Ed Harris Lumber in Hart, Texas for many years providing basic hardware supplies all the way to designing and building homes in the area. He loved spending time with his family, gardening, woodworking, hunting and fishing. Bob was active in the Lions Club organization in Hart for many, many years as well as the Hart Volunteer Fire Department.

Those left to cherish his memories are two sons; Randall Keith Reed and wife Teri of Perkins, OK, Leslie Todd Reed and wife Ruth of Crosbyton, TX, one brother; Beverly Howell Reed of Corpus Christi, TX, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia in 2006, as well as his parents.

Due to circumstances beyond our control funeral services will be video recorded at a later date.



