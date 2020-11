Bonnie Becton, age 83, of Idalou, passed away, Monday, November 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 10:00AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Idalou with Larry Bass officiating. Burial will follow at the Becton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store