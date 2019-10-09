Tulia, Texas-Bonnie N. Smith, 90, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel.
Bonnie was born on January 18, 1929 in Groom, Texas to Lawrence E. and Lillian (Smith)Black. She grew up in Groom and graduated Groom High School. She married B. F. "Smitty" Smith on December 18, 1945. They lived in Dimmitt a couple of years before moving to Tulia and living here ever since. She worked at the Littlejohn Brothers Grocery Store in Tulia for 3-4 years and then for the ASCS office for over 20 years. She then worked for B. Raymond Evans as his personal secretary for 2 years before she retired in 1985. They then traveled extensively throughout the USA for the next 5-6 years. She was an avid seamstress, loved to cook, especially wedding and birthday cakes. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved family gatherings with as many family as possible. She loved to read and she always extended a helping hand to anyone in need.
She is survived by her husband: B. F. "Smitty" Smith of Tulia, her son: Scott Smith and wife Glynda of Tulia, her daughter: Evonne Clark and husband Ronnie of Hedrick, Oklahoma. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019