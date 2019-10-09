Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie N. Smith. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 (806)-995-1701 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 View Map Funeral service 4:30 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tulia, Texas-Bonnie N. Smith, 90, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel.

Bonnie was born on January 18, 1929 in Groom, Texas to Lawrence E. and Lillian (Smith)Black. She grew up in Groom and graduated Groom High School. She married B. F. "Smitty" Smith on December 18, 1945. They lived in Dimmitt a couple of years before moving to Tulia and living here ever since. She worked at the Littlejohn Brothers Grocery Store in Tulia for 3-4 years and then for the ASCS office for over 20 years. She then worked for B. Raymond Evans as his personal secretary for 2 years before she retired in 1985. They then traveled extensively throughout the USA for the next 5-6 years. She was an avid seamstress, loved to cook, especially wedding and birthday cakes. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved family gatherings with as many family as possible. She loved to read and she always extended a helping hand to anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband: B. F. "Smitty" Smith of Tulia, her son: Scott Smith and wife Glynda of Tulia, her daughter: Evonne Clark and husband Ronnie of Hedrick, Oklahoma. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.

Online condolences can be made at

Tulia, Texas-Bonnie N. Smith, 90, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel.Bonnie was born on January 18, 1929 in Groom, Texas to Lawrence E. and Lillian (Smith)Black. She grew up in Groom and graduated Groom High School. She married B. F. "Smitty" Smith on December 18, 1945. They lived in Dimmitt a couple of years before moving to Tulia and living here ever since. She worked at the Littlejohn Brothers Grocery Store in Tulia for 3-4 years and then for the ASCS office for over 20 years. She then worked for B. Raymond Evans as his personal secretary for 2 years before she retired in 1985. They then traveled extensively throughout the USA for the next 5-6 years. She was an avid seamstress, loved to cook, especially wedding and birthday cakes. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved family gatherings with as many family as possible. She loved to read and she always extended a helping hand to anyone in need.She is survived by her husband: B. F. "Smitty" Smith of Tulia, her son: Scott Smith and wife Glynda of Tulia, her daughter: Evonne Clark and husband Ronnie of Hedrick, Oklahoma. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close