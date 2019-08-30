Bruce A. Hernandez, 53, of Plainview, passed from this life on August 22, 2019. Cremation arrangements are provided locally by Bartley Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Trinity Life Church at 10 a.m. Following services an honorary ride will be held to the cemetery. A visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m.
Bruce was born to Benito and Estella Hernandez in Plainview, Texas on October 3, 1965. He worked as a counselor for Reed's Adolescents and then worked as an electrician for 7 years. Bruce was known for his loud and contagious laugh. He was a character and loved to put a smile on your face. He enjoyed riding his Harleys. Above all, he loved and cherished the time spent with his kids and family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Gabriel Hernandez and Ona Barrett both of Phoenix, Arizona, father; Benito C. Hernandez, sister; Donna Reeves and husband, Richard, of Plainview, Texas, brother; Ben Hernandez of Plainview
Bruce is preceded in death by his mother; Estella A. Hernandez.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2019