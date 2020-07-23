Buddy Nicholson, 79, of Olton, passed from this life on July 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Buddy was born on March 26, 1941 in Mayfield Community, Hale County to Garland and Jimmie Lee (Bell) Nicholson. He met Carol Loftin and married on March 26, 1979 in Hereford, Texas. He was a cowboy his entire life up until retirement. He worked at Matador Ranch and many area feed yards around west Texas. He enjoyed his work and loved spending time with the horses.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife; Carol Nicholson of Olton, daughters; Bonieca Boatright of Oklahoma, Bandi Bolton of Amarillo, Dee Ann Pruitt of Lubbock, and Denise Harris and husband, Johnathan, of Lazbuddie, TX, and a sister; Gayle Carlisle of Flower Mound, TX.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donation to be made to:

Runningwater Draw Care Center, 800 13th St. Olton, TX 79064



