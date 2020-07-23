1/1
Buddy Nicholson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Buddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buddy Nicholson, 79, of Olton, passed from this life on July 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Buddy was born on March 26, 1941 in Mayfield Community, Hale County to Garland and Jimmie Lee (Bell) Nicholson. He met Carol Loftin and married on March 26, 1979 in Hereford, Texas. He was a cowboy his entire life up until retirement. He worked at Matador Ranch and many area feed yards around west Texas. He enjoyed his work and loved spending time with the horses.
Those left to cherish his memory is his wife; Carol Nicholson of Olton, daughters; Bonieca Boatright of Oklahoma, Bandi Bolton of Amarillo, Dee Ann Pruitt of Lubbock, and Denise Harris and husband, Johnathan, of Lazbuddie, TX, and a sister; Gayle Carlisle of Flower Mound, TX.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donation to be made to:
Runningwater Draw Care Center, 800 13th St. Olton, TX 79064

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved