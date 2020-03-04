Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Budford Henry "Buck" Rinne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Buford Henry (Buck) Rinne was born February 14, 1942 to Henry Ben (Hank) and Yvonna Rinne. He attended Wilson High School graduating in 1960. He then attended South Plains College for two years graduating with an Associates Degree in 1962. On July 23, 1965 he married Lily Edith Shafer. He became an employee of the Texas Department of Health as a meat inspector where he served for 30 years. He and his family moved to the Plainview/Hale Center Area in 1981. He was ordained and served as a deacon in College Heights Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Ben Rinne, his mother, Yvonna Powers Rinne, Grandson, Justin Lee Campbell, son-in-law Robert Ross Campbell, and daughter-in-law Shellie King Rinne.

He is survived by his wife Lily Edith Shafer Rinne of the Plainview/Hale Center area. A daughter, Sheila Rinne Campbell of Hale Center; a son, Michael Rinne and wife Tammy of Stratford TX; and a son J.J. Rinne of Canyon, TX.

He leaves behind grandchildren Jacob Campbell of Hale Center, Jerrod Campbell of Midwest City, OK, Jennifer Campbell Ward and husband, Josh Ward of Clarendon, TX, Blade King and wife Michelle of Amarillo, TX., Thad King of Carlsbad, NM., Hannah King of Amarillo, TX., Beau King of San Angelo, TX., Luke King of Canyon, TX., Cole Rinne of Canyon, TX., and Cody Rinne of Stratford, TX. He also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren.

Buford Henry (Buck) Rinne past from this life on March 3, 2020 in Hale Center. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church in Plainview. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

The family suggest memorial contributions be sent to your favorite ministry.

Online condolences may be sent to

Buford Henry (Buck) Rinne was born February 14, 1942 to Henry Ben (Hank) and Yvonna Rinne. He attended Wilson High School graduating in 1960. He then attended South Plains College for two years graduating with an Associates Degree in 1962. On July 23, 1965 he married Lily Edith Shafer. He became an employee of the Texas Department of Health as a meat inspector where he served for 30 years. He and his family moved to the Plainview/Hale Center Area in 1981. He was ordained and served as a deacon in College Heights Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Ben Rinne, his mother, Yvonna Powers Rinne, Grandson, Justin Lee Campbell, son-in-law Robert Ross Campbell, and daughter-in-law Shellie King Rinne.He is survived by his wife Lily Edith Shafer Rinne of the Plainview/Hale Center area. A daughter, Sheila Rinne Campbell of Hale Center; a son, Michael Rinne and wife Tammy of Stratford TX; and a son J.J. Rinne of Canyon, TX.He leaves behind grandchildren Jacob Campbell of Hale Center, Jerrod Campbell of Midwest City, OK, Jennifer Campbell Ward and husband, Josh Ward of Clarendon, TX, Blade King and wife Michelle of Amarillo, TX., Thad King of Carlsbad, NM., Hannah King of Amarillo, TX., Beau King of San Angelo, TX., Luke King of Canyon, TX., Cole Rinne of Canyon, TX., and Cody Rinne of Stratford, TX. He also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren.Buford Henry (Buck) Rinne past from this life on March 3, 2020 in Hale Center. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church in Plainview. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.The family suggest memorial contributions be sent to your favorite ministry.Online condolences may be sent to www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close