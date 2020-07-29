Calvin E Smith, 84 and Trina (Tijerina) Smith, 81, were a rare couple, married 59 years, they died within days of one another. Trina entered God's throne room on July 10, 2020. Two days later Calvin met her there on July 12, 2020.

Calvin was born on April 19, 1936 in Coin, Iowa to Walter & Ester Smith. Trina was born on June 21, 1939 in Pawnee, Texas to Elojio and Maria Tijerina.

Calvin proudly served his country in the Army from 1958 to 1960. In that same year he met the love of his life, Trina, in San Antonio, Texas and they were wed on August 7, 1960, in Plainview, TX. Calvin worked for Cargill for 21 years as a Butcher and retired in 1998. Shortly after retirement Calvin went to work for Bollweevil until 2001. Calvin had a natural talent and personality to make friends, no matter the situation. He was a man of many words and stories. It was often said that there wasn't a stranger that Calvin didn't know. Among his hobbies, Calvin loved farming, gardening, fishing, hunting and fixing up his house.

Trina was kind-hearted, gentle, generous and loving and a friend to all. She saw only the best in everyone she encountered and opened her heart to everyone. She was a God-fearing woman and devout servant of the Lord. Among her hobbies, Trina was a homemaker her whole life and loved to sew, bake and cook, which she was very excellent at.

Calvin and Trina's absences will be forever felt by the family that loved them, which include their three children, Calvin Smith JR of Iowa, Brenda Smith (Adam)of Lubbock and Anthony Smith of Florida, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchildren. They also leave behind their siblings Barbara Petersen, Glen Smith and JC Smith all of Iowa, Pablo Tijerina, Ernesto Tijerina, Amelia Rodriguez and Maria Louisa Aguilar all of Plainview, Elosia Marques of Dumas, Maria Garcia of Brady, Jimmy Tijerina of Iowa, Gloria Worcke of Kansas, Eva Martinez of Hale Center and Raymond Tijerina of Amarillo and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

They were preceded in death by their parents and siblings Alvin Smith, Janet Harris, Guadalupe Flores, Eulio Tijerina, Alicia Moreno and Francisca Tijerina.

Next month they will celebrate their 60th Anniversary with our Lord and we are forever grateful to have had them in our lives.

(Memorial TBD later)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store