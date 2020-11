Candelaria Galvan, 80, of Hart, Texas, departed from this earthly world and entered heaven's gates on November 7, 2020. Mass service will be held at St. Johns Catholic Church on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m in Hart, Texas. Interment will follow at Hart Cemetery A rosary will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 starting at 6 p.m.

