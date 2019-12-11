Carl David Barton

Service Information
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX
79311
(806)-298-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Northside Baptist Church
Obituary
Services for Carl David Barton, 92, of Lubbock, TX, and formerly Abernathy, TX will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Northside Baptist Church. Rev. Joel Perez, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 6:30 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Mr. Barton died Monday, December 9, 2019, in Lubbock.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Abernathy Senior Citizens, 717 Ave. C, Abernathy, TX 79311.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
bullet World War II
