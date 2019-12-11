Services for Carl David Barton, 92, of Lubbock, TX, and formerly Abernathy, TX will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Northside Baptist Church. Rev. Joel Perez, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 6:30 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Mr. Barton died Monday, December 9, 2019, in Lubbock.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Abernathy Senior Citizens, 717 Ave. C, Abernathy, TX 79311.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019