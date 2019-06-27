Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Wayne Pelphrey. View Sign Service Information Combest Family Funeral Homes 2210 Broadway Lubbock , TX 79401 (806)-749-4483 Send Flowers Obituary

On June 25, 2019, Carl Wayne Pelphrey, loving husband and father, passed away at age 67. Carl was born on December 25, 1951, in Plainview, Texas. On November 27, 1970, he married Karen Phillips.

Carl loved spending time with family and traveling across the country. His smile lit up the room, and he turned moments into memories, whether visiting Prairie Dog Town or grabbing a Cherry Limeade. Carl enjoyed watching all sports, but his favorites were cheering for his kids and for his beloved Red Raiders. There was a special place in his heart for Red Velvet Cake. Carl started his career with the FBI, then farmed near Hale Center, served as the principal of Calvary Christian Academy for 13 years, and owned Furniture Renovations until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his father, H.P. Pelphrey, and his mother, Rena Pelphrey. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Karen Pelphrey; his children, Adria Renegar and husband Jeff of Lubbock, Texas; Gabe and wife Kristin of Southlake, Texas; Zack and wife Tancy of Lubbock, Texas; Micah and wife Rosemary of Richardson, Texas; and four beautiful grandchildren, Courtney Royal, Ella Pelphrey, Jack Pelphrey and Hadassah Pelphrey; siblings, Evelyn Gordon of Maybank, Texas; George Pelphrey of Athens, Texas; William Pelphrey of Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Please join us in celebrating Carl at a Visitation on Friday, June 28, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Oak Crest Suite at the Combest Family Funeral Home, 2210 Broadway Street, Lubbock. The Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, June 29, at 10:00 am, at the Combest Family Funeral Home, 2210 Broadway Street in Lubbock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Meals on Wheels.

