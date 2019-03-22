Carla Cartwright Cain, age of 59 of Rowlett, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 20, 2019. She was born March 8, 1960, in Plainview, TX, to Lon Drew and Betty Joyce (Zeigler) Cartwright. Carla attained a BBA degree from the University of Texas in 1984. She was dedicated to her career as a Quality Assurance Analyst for Health Care Partners Davita. Carla was married on August 26, 2007, in Cancun, Mexico, to Wendell Edward Cain and she loved her family unconditionally. Carla was funny, generous and devoted. She loved to travel and dance and had a special place in her heart for animals. She enjoyed putting others before herself and was a living example of unconditional love and acceptance.
Carla is survived by her husband: Wendell "Eddy" Cain of Rowlett, TX; brother: Drew Cartwright of Anaheim, CA; nieces and nephews: Marti Fleming, John Paul Fleming, and Magan Schain; beloved dogs Heidi and Fitz. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Lonna Fleming and Roanne Mullino.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Rest Haven Funeral Home, Rowlett TX. Memorials may be made to Friends of Rowlett Animals www.friendsofrowlettanimals.org.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019