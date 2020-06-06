Carla Jo Dayton
1950 - 2020
Carla Jo Dayton, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Garden in Plainview, Texas under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Carla Jo Dayton was born on July 19, 1950 in Plainview, Texas to Leslie Lee and Jo Merle (O'Dell) Dayton. Carla was special and wonderfully made. Although she was not expected to live past her teens, she beat all odds. She had lived in the Abilene and Lubbock State Schools. She functioned independently for many years and she was always very involved in Special Olympics. Even though she knew she was different, she lived her life full of love and genuine concern for others. She loved people, she made a point to speak to everyone and remembered details about their lives. She was never without her stuffed animals, Dr. Pepper, chocolate, or jewelry (especially bangle bracelets, the more the better).
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Vicki Ingold.
She is survived by one brother, John Dayton of Plainview, six sisters, June Seddo and husband Frank of New York, Marsha Birdsong of Plainview, Debbie Dodson of Amarillo, Lisa Ballard of Lubbock, Shelley Roberts of Lubbock, Lorri Matlock and husband Jerry of Plainview; eleven nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Plainview Special Olympics.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
