Service Information Whinery Funeral Service - SAYRE 906 N 4TH ST Sayre , OK 73662 (580)-928-3333 Funeral service 2:00 PM Trinity Fellowship



Carletta grew up in Plainview, TX and graduated from Plainview High School in 1974. She married Buddy Snider in 1978, they then moved to Sayre, OK in 1980. Buddy later passed in 1995. Carletta married her best friend Alan York in 1998. Carletta served Beckham County as City Clerk from 1981-1999. She enjoyed gardening, camping and shopping. Carletta also enjoyed dancing and listening to music. Carletta was a loving wife, mother, sister and nana. She raised a wonderful family full of love.

Preceding Carletta in death is her mother, father and first husband.

Surviving Carletta include her husband: Alan York of Sayre, OK, 1 son: B.J. Snider and wife Christina of Sayre, OK, 1 daughter: Carlessa DeBruin and husband John of Sayre, OK; grandchildren: Brody, Addison and Brook DeBruin of Sayre, OK; 2 step grandchildren: Keith and Monica Love; 1 step son: Danny and wife Maria Snider of Orlando, FL; 3 step daughters: Cindy Snider of Quanah, TX, Reana Luman and husband Jerry of Quanah, TX, Darla Luman and husband James of Quanah, TX; 1 brother: Randy Abbott and wife Donna of Plainview, TX; 1 sister: Kelli Hunter and husband Lee of Sayre, OK; 2 sister in laws: Joy York of Sayre, OK, Rhonda Russell of Sayre, OK; 1 brother in law: Wayne York of Sayre, OK; 4 nephews, 3 nieces as well as a host of longtime loving relatives, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Trinity Fellowship with Pastor Andy Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Sayre-Doxey Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Rose Chapel, Sayre on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.whineryfs.com

Services are under the direction of Rose Chapel, Sayre.

