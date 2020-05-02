Carlos C. "Turtle" Gonzales, III, of Brownwood, TX, passed away on April 25, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
He was born August 8, 1977 in San Angelo, Texas to Carlos Gonzales, Jr. and Rachel (Delcampo) Gonzales. He grew up in Plainview, went to school and graduated from Plainview High School in 1995. He was a correctional officer in a Brownwood unit. He was a prankster and made people laugh. He had many friends and was very well loved.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Carlos Gonzales, Sr. and Lydia (Coronado) Gonzales and maternal grandfather, Richard Delcampo, Sr.
He is survived by his parents, his two children, Bresa Gonzales and Jayden Gonzales; his brother, Andrew Gonzales of Lubbock, TX; his grandmother, Nicolasa Delcampo of Plainview, TX; his nephew, Sean Gavin of Lubbock, TX.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
He was born August 8, 1977 in San Angelo, Texas to Carlos Gonzales, Jr. and Rachel (Delcampo) Gonzales. He grew up in Plainview, went to school and graduated from Plainview High School in 1995. He was a correctional officer in a Brownwood unit. He was a prankster and made people laugh. He had many friends and was very well loved.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Carlos Gonzales, Sr. and Lydia (Coronado) Gonzales and maternal grandfather, Richard Delcampo, Sr.
He is survived by his parents, his two children, Bresa Gonzales and Jayden Gonzales; his brother, Andrew Gonzales of Lubbock, TX; his grandmother, Nicolasa Delcampo of Plainview, TX; his nephew, Sean Gavin of Lubbock, TX.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 2, 2020.