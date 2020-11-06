1/1
Carlyn Emma Kunkel
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlyn Emma Kunkel passed into the loving arms of Jesus her Lord on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Carlyn was born in Plainview, TX on August 22nd, 1947 to A. G. and Emma (Boedeker) Bontke.
Carlyn has been a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 20 years.
Survivors include her mother, Emma; sisters, Shirley and Dianna (David); husband, Martin; sons, Rodney, Shannon, and Dwain; and granddaughter, Demi.
Carlyn's funeral will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amarillo at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery at 2:30 pm. The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 pm, Friday, November 6th, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Burial
02:30 PM
Plainview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved