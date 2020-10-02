1/1
Carolyn Juanita (Horton) Brewer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Juanita Horton Brewer, 94 of Plainview went to be with her Lord on September 29, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Trinity Life Church, 221 I-27, Plainview. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
A visitation will be held 6:00-7:00 P.M. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Carolyn was born on April 15, 1926 in West, Texas in McLennan County, Texas to Tiny Blanche Hamby and John Horton. She grew up in Seth Ward with her older sister D'Orcye and younger brother Donald Leo"Pete" Horton. She married Jesse Glen Brewer in 1948 at Cleburne, Texas.
Carolyn was preceded in death by J. G., her husband of 50 years; sister, D'Orcye Ralstin; brother, Pete Horton and daughter Karen Elaine Brewer Mason.
She is survived by her son, Michael Glen Brewer & wife Liz, three grandchildren, Morgan Brewer of Ft. Worth, Ryan Mason of Plainview, Karaleigh Mason of Plainview and 1 great grandchild, Hagan and numerous nieces and nephews which she loved dearly.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Smile Train (corrective surgery for children with cleft palates) PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231, American Bible Society, 101 N Independence Mall East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 or americanbible.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved