Carolyn Juanita Horton Brewer, 94 of Plainview went to be with her Lord on September 29, 2020.
Carolyn was born on April 15, 1926 in West, Texas in McLennan County, Texas to Tiny Blanche Hamby and John Horton. She grew up in Seth Ward with her older sister D'Orcye and younger brother Donald Leo"Pete" Horton. She married Jesse Glen Brewer in 1948 at Cleburne, Texas.
Carolyn was preceded in death by J. G., her husband of 50 years; sister, D'Orcye Ralstin; brother, Pete Horton and daughter Karen Elaine Brewer Mason.
She is survived by her son, Michael Glen Brewer & wife Liz, three grandchildren, Morgan Brewer of Ft. Worth, Ryan Mason of Plainview, Karaleigh Mason of Plainview and 1 great grandchild, Hagan and numerous nieces and nephews which she loved dearly.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Smile Train (corrective surgery for children with cleft palates) PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231, American Bible Society, 101 N Independence Mall East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 or americanbible.org