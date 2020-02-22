Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Lucille Billington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Carolyn Lucille Billington, at 73 years of age, went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 15, 2020 at 6:05 pm. She was surrounded by family at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Prior to her death, she was living with her son, David Billington, who had also become her primary caregiver during her illness.

Carolyn was born to Lena Bob Curtis and Jack Curtis in Champaign, Illinois, on August 1, 1946.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jacquline and Danny Alexander of Amarillo, Texas; her daughter, Ginger Jendro of The Woodlands, Texas; her son, David Billington, of Plainview, Texas; her granddaughters, Kristin Suniga of Houston, Texas, and Keisha Billington of Plainview, Texas; and her great-granddaughters, Emily Autumn Vasquez, Dani Theresa Suniga and Sofia Keith Suniga.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Bob Curtis. She is also survived by an extended network of nieces, nephews and cousins that were all very dear to her heart.

Carolyn loved animals of any kind and she donated her time to the Plainview Humane Society over many years. She had many beloved pets throughout her lifetime and was no doubt met with a flurry of old furry friends to escort her across the rainbow bridge. She always enjoyed participating in the activities of her children and grandchildren including serving as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout troop leader. She enjoyed crocheting for her family, playing bridge with her friends, and was a longtime member of the Plainview Elks Lodge. During her young adulthood, she was a beautician. She lived in Plainview throughout her life and had many, many friends that were very special to her. She was always willing to assist those who were ill and donate items to those in need.

A time for a Memorial to celebrate her life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Plainview Humane Society or local animal rescue group of your choice.

