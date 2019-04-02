Carolyn Sue (Reeder) Thurmon passed away March 29, 2019. She was a loyal, loving, and generous mother who sacrificed all for her family. She gave when she had little, spoke the truth, and displayed a strong sense of righteous indignation.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Alta Schmalzried, & sister Wanda Graham.
She is survived by brothers, Wendell Reeder, and Mack Schmalzried; deeply missed by her daughters, Keyle Thurmon, Tiffany Havens and husband Kelly, all of Lubbock, and Amanda McLaughlin and husband Jesse, of Aubrey TX; along with 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandkids.
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019