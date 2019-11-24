Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilio Monreal Ontiveros Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cecilio Monreal Ontiveros Sr., age 91, of Plainview, Texas passed away at 4 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 of natural causes. He was the second youngest of 12 children born to Ines Ontiveros and Carmen Monreal Ontiveros in San Jose de Ranchos, Zacatecas, Mexico on June 18, 1928. His birth year is approximate as he was born during the Cristero Rebellion in Mexico during which many churches and church records were destroyed. He married Hortencia Gonzales on February, 1949 in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his son Cecilio Gonzales Ontiveros, Jr. of Springlake, TX. who passed away February 15, 2019, his parents and ten brothers and sisters.

He is survived by Hortencia, his wife of 70 years, one son and four daughters - Gloria O. Castillo of Lubbock, TX; Anna Maria Mosqueda (Victor) of Denton, TX; Ruth O. Whitehead (Richard) of Amarillo, TX; Elizar Ontiveros of Plainview, TX; Naomi Nancy Andersen of Plainview, TX. He was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren, Connie Irene Garcia (Brandon) of Lubbock, TX; Carmen Ontiveros of Midland, TX; Isaac Whitehead (Kate) of Manchester, MA.; Andy Whitehead of Denver, CO.; Elizabeth Ivey Anderson of Rockville, MD; Ethan Andersen of Fayetteville, NC. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren as well as a large extended family in Mexico and the U.S.

Funeral services will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview with Rev. Arturo Bustamante and Rev. Patricio Porras officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Kornerstone Chapel.

