Charles E. Martin, 90, of Olton, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Plainview. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Olton Cemetery with Pastor Sammy Espinosa and Rev. Gayle Thornberry officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 7:00pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors.

Charles was born September 28, 1929, in Strawn, Texas, to Charley Covington and Leona May (Edwards) Martin. He married Wanda Wesley on January 18, 1952, in Olton. Charles served in the United States Marine Corp as a PFC and was stationed in Hawaii for three years. A superintendent for a Texaco bulk fuel storage plant in Phoenix, AZ, Charles moved to Olton in 1997. Charles was a member of the First United Methodist Church and member of the Advance Sunday school class. He served as president of the Imperial Lions Club in El Centro, CA and was past president of the Good Sam R.V. Club in Plainview. Charles also was a past president of the Sandcrawl Museum board of directors and was instrumental in the founding of the museum.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Wanda Martin, in 2014.

Survivors include his sons, Chad Edward Martin of Olton and James Rush Martin of Artesia, NM, his daughters, Leona Gayle Thornberry of Grottoes, VA and Gladys Dianne Sackrider of Sun City, AZ, a brother, James Martin of Austin, and a special friend, Topsy Conner of Springlake. He was blessed with four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund PO Box 1081 Olton, Texas 79064.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store