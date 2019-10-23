Charles Edward Whitfield, 84, of Plainview passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the United Baptist Church with Pastor Michael L. White officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Charles was born on January 12, 1935 in Branchville, TX to Ned Whitfield and Lula (Giles) Whitfield. He married Dorothy Uddley on May 12, 1967 in Plainview, TX. They were together for 52 years.
Charles worked for 42 years for Higginbotham Lumber Yard and 17 years as a cross guard for College Hill Elementary.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Dorothy Whitfield; his children, Ruth Allen, Pamela Gasaway, Patricia and Tyrone, Gregory and Lucy, Stanley and Charlotte, Darrell and Robbie Mae, Robert and Jacqueline, Gregory and Kim and Robert; fifteen grandchildren, thirty one great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; his brothers, Willie Whitfield, Robert Earl Whitfield, Ned Whitfield III; his sisters, Mary Hobbs and Lola Whitfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
He is preceded by his parents; his brothers, R.J. Whitfield, James Whitfield, Lee Verne Whitfield, Roy D. Whitfield, Joe Cephus Whitfield and one sister, Helen Whitfield.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019