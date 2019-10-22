Charles Nabors, 83, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview.
Mr. Nabors was born on July 18, 1936 in Whitesboro, Texas to Louie and Jessie Nabors. He married June Boen on March 3, 1954 in Plainview, Texas. She preceded him in death on October 8, 2014. Charles grew up in Whitesboro, Texas and moved to Plainview in his early teens. He worked as a mechanic for 62 years and owned and operated his own business for many years. He was a member of the Independent Auto Mechanic Association and Faith Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Julia Smith & husband Jimmy of Boyd, TX and Janice Mulkey & husband Fred of Plainview; one son, Eugene Nabors & wife Rhonda of Plainview; one brother, Richard Nabors of White Settlement, TX; two sisters, Bonnie Lamkin of Newark and Glenda Corbet of North Richland Hills, TX; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019