Memorial services for Charlotte Wilson were held on Saturday, August 15th at 3:00 p.m., with Richard Demaray and Charlie Casas, both of Lubbock, officiating.
Mrs. Wilson died on Monday August 3, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on March 22,1927 in Amarillo, TX.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents and three sisters.
She is survived by her six children: Kathy Lowery & husband Virgil of Plainview, TX., Michael Wilson & wife Dania of West Palm Beach FL., Steve Wilson & wife Diana of Dallas, TX., Andy Wilson & wife Kathy of Lubbock, TX., Vince Wilson & wife Annette of Dallas, TX., and Robin Merz & husband Nathan of Ecuador. She had 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Charlotte married L.W. "Willy" Wilson on December 15th, 1951 in Clovis, N.M. She was baptized along with her husband as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on February 4, 1956. They were married for 53 years. During that time, they served together as ministers in Nicaragua,Corpus Christi, Irving, Lubbock, and Plainview.
The family would like to express appreciation for all the loving words and condolences.
