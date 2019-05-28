Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl "Deliece" Harrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl "Deliece" Harrison, 72, of Hale Center, TX, passed from this life on May 23, 2019. A service will be held at First Baptist Church in Hale Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A private graveside service will be held at Floydada Cemtery at a later date.

Deliece was born on April 26, 1947 to Emory and Edna (Patterson) Gilly in Plainview, Texas. She worked at Hale County Abstract since 1988. In 2009 she bought the business and then later retired in April of 2018.

Deliece will be remembered as a hardworking woman who loved her family dearly. Especially her grandson, Tucker. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Cassandra Harrison of Plainview, Texas and Christi Harrison Redden and husband, Michael, of Hale Center, Texas, a brother; Mark Gilly of San Antonio, Texas, and her beloved grandson; Tucker Redden of Hale Center, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband; J.T. (Johnny) Harrison and her parents; Emory and Edna (Patterson) Gilly.

