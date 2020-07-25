Cheryle Lynn Greathouse Pybus went home to Jesus on July 20, 2020 at the age of 72. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Cheryle was born to Gerald and Adalene Greathouse on July 10, 1948 in Amarillo, Texas. She graduated from Palo Duro High School, home of the Fighting Dons. Cheryle married Douglas Carl Pybus on November 26, 1966 in Amarillo. They moved to Plainview and shortly thereafter made their home in Dimmitt, Texas. After Doug's death, Cheryle moved back to Plainview to be closer to her grandchildren whom she loved very much; participating in their extracurricular activities.
Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with many children whom she taught at Pybus Christian School.
She is survived by one daughter Carla Sells and husband David of Plainview; three grandchildren, Brantlee and his wife Alissa, Quinten, Destiny; and one great grandchild, Grayson; three sisters; one brother and many nieces and nephews.
Cheryle joins her husband, Doug Pybus; her parents, Gerald and Adalene Greathouse; her in-laws, Luther Joe Pybus, Frances Pybus and one nephew.
Words alone can never truly express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been there to take care of our mother. Westridge Manor and staff, Connie's Compassionate Care, Dr. Kelsey Richardson and staff at Covenant Health, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Area Community and especially her caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Life Church – Children's Ministry or Area Community Hospice of Plainview.
