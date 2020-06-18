Chris Anthony Flores, 63, of Plainview, TX and formerly of Roswell, NM, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, in Fort Worth, TX.

He was born to parents Crecencio and Florinda Flores, on January 26, 1957, in Portales, NM. Chris graduated from Roswell High School in Roswell, NM and attended ENMU in Portales, NM. In his early years, he was a promising amateur boxer and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.

Chris believed in Jesus Christ and was dedicated to the teachings of the Holy Spirit. He loved sharing his faith with anyone who would listen. He was also proud and honored to have performed several wedding ceremonies.

He is survived by the love of his life, Angelita, whom he married in 1979. Chris is also survived by sons, Phillip, Tim, Erick, and Chencho; daughters Rosalinda and Christine, as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chris was preceded in death by his father Crecencio and little sister Cathy.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm and the memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1 pm; both events at the Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel in Willow Park, TX, with burial to follow.



