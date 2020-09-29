1/
Christy D'Lane Elledge
1972 - 2020
Christy D'Lane Elledge, 48, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home in Plainview, Texas. She will be laid to rest at a later date in Edna, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Christy was born in Dallas, Texas on August 31, 1972. She was a hard worker, retiring from TDCJ as a correctional officer in 2014. She was the store manager at CEFCO #2073. The Atlanta Braves baseball team was her passion.
Christy was preceded in death by her daddy, Robert Donald Elledge.
Christy is survived by her mother, Myrtle Alane Elledge Archer and step-dad, Red Archer of Lockney, Texas; Two sisters: Beatrice (Bobby) Reynolds of Tulia, Texas; Karen (Troy) Venglar of Edna, Texas; Two brothers: Michael Elledge of Plainview, Texas and Marvin (Patty) Elledge; Her nephew (that she helped raise): Daniel (Mary Joe) Bellgardt and daughter Bree of Happy, Texas. Christy is survived by numerous nephews, nieces and great nephews and great nieces whom she loved to spoil. She will be thoroughly missed by all. Her family was the love of her life.
In lieu of flowers a fund has been created at United Valor Motorcycle Club, Plainview, Texas (a non-profit organization) PO Box 775, Plainview, Texas 79073, to send a child to a baseball game in Atlanta, Georgia to cheer them on in Christy's name). Contact Rey Rosas (806-685-1783) .
Online Condolences may be made at www.lemonsfunerals.com.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview
206 W 8th St
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-5566
Memories & Condolences

