Ciro Bribiesca, 83 of Plainview, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 1 o' clock in the afternoon on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o' clock in the evening on Wednesday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home
Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview
206 W 8th St
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-5566
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019