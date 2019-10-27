Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara V. Martin. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Memorial service 10:30 AM First Baptist Church Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clara V. Martin, age 89, passed away on October 24, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. An angel carried her away to be with her blessed Savior, as well as her husband and past family.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held in the Family Life Chapel at First Baptist Church, Plainview at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019. The service will be held by longtime pastor and friend, Travis Hart, under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview. A private family burial at Parklawn Memorial Gardens will precede the service.

Clara was born in Oglesby, Texas on April 9, 1930 to Bill and Letha Hamilton Bannister. Upon graduation in 1947 from Oglesby High School, she attended the 4-C Business College in Waco, Texas where she completed a Secretarial and Bookkeeping degree in 1948. Later that same year, she married her beloved Jerald R. (Rudy) Martin. They resided in Gatesville and then Waco, Texas before planting roots in Plainview in 1953. Jerald's love for the area had tugged at him to locate in Plainview and rear his family there, where two wonderful children were born to them.

During her career, Clara was employed by Occidental Chemical Co. (formerly Best Fertilizer Co.) until 1982 when she transferred to Ring Around Seed Co., until she retired in 1993.

Clara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plainview, where she was a member of the Reaper's Bible Class and Evalene McDonald's Sunday School class. She also enjoyed her time at the Senior Citizens' Center and R.S.V.P. She loved her time spent volunteering with the Prison Reading Program, where the inmates read books which were put on tape to be mailed to their children. Clara spent countless hours studying her Bible and loved learning all she could about God's word, using her extensive personal library to study the teachings of her Lord, Jesus Christ.

The Martins also loved returning to Central Texas to visit Clara's favorite bluebonnets and looking at the beautiful scenery near where they grew up. She maintained many close friendships with coworkers from early in their marriage and got a great deal of pleasure visiting classmates from grade school, as she considered these friends extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Jerald R. Martin; her father and mother, Bill and Letha Hamilton Bannister; sister Dorothy Hunter; half-brothers Travis Bannister and Kenneth Bannister; and half-sister, Elsie Davis.

Clara V. Martin is survived by her children, Sharon Martin Harder and husband Mike of Lubbock, Texas; and Jerry Martin and wife Lynn of Longview, Texas. Her five precious grandchildren are Amy Harder McGavock and husband Brent of Lubbock, Texas; Jordan Harder and wife Ashley of Idalou, Texas; Andy Harder and wife Ashley of Dallas, Texas; Emily Martin Vandenberg and husband Jay of Houston, Texas; Laura Martin Caple and husband Jimmy of Dallas, Texas. Treasured great grandchildren are Caroline and Major McGavock; Paige and Cal Harder; Hudson and Nash Harder; Charley and Lainey Vandenberg; Carson and Will Caple, all of whom were dear to her. She was also grateful to her friend, Matt Rogers, for his constant support as she strived to remain connected with distant family and friends.

Clara loved the Lord, her husband, children and great grandchildren with all of the love that a grandmother could possibly share and treasured being with them at every chance.

Clara's family would like to thank Area Community Hospice for their loving care of her.

Memorials may be made in honor of Clara V. Martin to First Baptist Church of Plainview, 205 W. 8th Street, Plainview, Texas 79072; St. Jude's Hospital,

Online condolences may be made at

