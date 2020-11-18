Claude Allen Stallings, 83, went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020 in Lockney. The celebration of Claude's life will be held privately with his family. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

Claude was born on July 10, 1937 in Pecos, TX. He graduated from Dell City High School in 1955. Claude married Linda Lee on October 22, 1957 in El Paso, TX. They had three children Lou Ann, JoBeth and Allen. Claude's greatest loves were God, his wife, kids, grandkids and great grand-kids. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lockney where he served as a deacon for many years. He also enjoyed singing and greeting everyone he met. Claude loved to work on the farm and cherished the friendships it brought throughout the years. Later in life, Claude enjoyed the company of his puppy Tank and loved eating Cheetos by the bag full.

He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his son Allen, his grand-daughter Kyra, his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Survivors include his two daughters Lou Ann Skinner and husband Randy of Canyon, JoBeth Dietrich and husband Michael of Providence and one daughter in law Carolyn Stallings of Plainview; 5 grandkids Miranda and Joe Skinner of Canyon, Aaron Dietrich and wife Jolee of Providence, Jalee Victory and husband Travis of Clarendon and Bethany Williams and husband Cole of Providence and 11 great grandkids.

The family suggests memorials be sent to the Lockney First Baptist Church, 402 S Main St, Lockney, TX 79241.

