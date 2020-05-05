Claude F. Pruett, World War II veteran, who served in Patton's 3rd Army as a Combat Medic, left this earth to be with our Lord Jesus Christ 5•1•2020 at the gracious age of 94.

Preceded in death: Wife of 46 years; Rachel Olivia Sisemore Pruett. Parents; Oda & Gladys Pruett. Siblings; Leonard Pruett, Holice & Carolyn Pruett, Lily & Al Watson, Wanda & Joe Wilson, Andy Anderson. Son; Donald Pruett. Grandson; Jeffrey Pruett.

He is survived by his children; Claudette Brymer Johnson, Brian & Jeanie Hatch Pruett. Grandchildren; Luke Pruett, Jarrett Pruett, Shane Brymer, Katherine Pruett, Michael Johnson, & Rachel Johnson. Great grandchildren; Lilian Pruett, Cheyann Brymer, Harley Pruett, Aliza Johnson, & Asher Johnson. Brothers & sisters in law; Mary June Stalcup, Yvonne & Bob Simcox, Velma Lee Sisemore, Zelma Sisemore, Bobby & Betty Sisemore, Tommy & Gayle Sisemore, & Norma Sisemore. Cousin; Don Pruitt. Numerous nieces & nephews. Many friends & Brothers & Sisters in Christ.

Claude was well loved, respected, and will be greatly missed.

Graveside services at Plainview Memorial Park will be held Saturday 5•9•2020 at 1 pm. Come by Kornerstone funeral home for viewing Tues. 5•5•2020 - Fri. 5•8•2020.

