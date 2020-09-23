Claudia Juanita (Baxter) Elliff, 79, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus September 20, 2020 in Denison.
Mrs. Elliff was born July 25, 1941 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Carmel L. and Imogene (Martin) Baxter. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1959, then attended Draughon Business School in Lubbock, TX and Albuquerque, NM. Claudia married the love of her life, Curtis Elliff, September 2, 1961 in Plainview, Texas. After finishing Business College, she went to work for the U.S. Forest Service Regional office in Albuquerque. She served as unit secretary for the administration mgt. unit until after the birth of her daughter Rebecca. The family moved to Santa Fe, N.M. in 1967 where son Craig was born. In 1969, they moved to Denison, Texas. Claudia chose to be a homemaker from 1964-1973. In 1973, she began working for the Texas Department of Human Services until retiring in 2000. During her term, she served as Unit Secretary for several years and later as a caseworker for the elderly and disabled clients.
Curtis and Claudia started the Elliff's Christmas Tree Farm near Denison. They enjoyed building a business that brought holiday cheer to many visitors. They lived on the farm for nearly 50 years. Claudia loved watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren, scrapbooking, and jeeping mountain roads in Colorado. She loved the Lord and was a member of the Lakeway United Methodist Church in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mrs. Elliff leaves behind her beloved family, husband, Curtis Elliff of Denison; daughter, Rebecca Hogenson of Howe, TX; son, Craig Elliff and wife, Sara of Natchitoches, LA; grandson, Michael Elliff of Bainville, Montana; granddaughters, Katie Hogenson of Ft. Worth, TX and Hailey Elliff of Natchitoches, LA; great grandchildren, Brynlie Elliff and Flynn Rolann, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Carmel and Imogene Baxter, brother, Levoid Baxter, grandparents, Walter and Sarah Martin and Thomas and Lizzie Baxter.
Mrs. Elliff will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro with a family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Home Hospice of Grayson County, the American Cancer Society
, or your local library.