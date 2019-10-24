Services for Claudia Oswalt, 78, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 25, 2019, in the Abernathy Church of Christ with Bill Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. The Oswalt family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Claudia died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Lubbock.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Children's Home of Lubbock, P. O. Box 2824, Lubbock, TX 79408 or to the Texas Boys Ranch, P. O. Box 5665, Lubbock, TX 79408.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019