Claudine Galyon Aven, 87, of Plainview, passed away on June 9, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Hart, Texas with Rev. Donna Lindley officiating. Interment will follow in Hart Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Visitation will be held Thursday June 11, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Claudine was born in Denison, Texas to C.B Galyon and Rachel Simpkins Galyon on January 25, 1933. She went to school in Hart. She married her 1st grade sweetheart Dudley Arlen Aven on August 18, 1951 at the First Baptist Church in Hart, Texas. Claudine took such pride in her decorating skills of cakes for loved ones, as well as the community of Hart. She also worked at the Hart High School ISD for 14 years, and the Hale County Tax Assessors Office for 16 years which she retired from in May of 2010 at the age of 77.
Claudine is preceded in death by her husband Dudley Aven, Brother Ennis Clyde Galyon, both parents C.B Galyon and Rachel Galyon.
Claudine is survived by three Children, Sharon Sue Rawson and husband Rodney of Phoenix, Arizona, Claudia Arlene Ballinger of Plainview, Texas, and Arlen Lester Aven and wife Rhonda of Hart, Texas; one Brother, Don Galyon and wife Sue of Holly, Colorado and one Sister, Betty Fern Chaney and husband Mike of Friona, Texas; Five Grandchildren, Jason Aven, Jared Aven, Nikki Rawson, Jessica Butcher, Rachel "Reggie" Stalcup and six Great Grandchildren.
The Family of Claudine wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Area Community Hospice, Plainview Health Care Center and Area Home Health.
Memorials may be given to the First Methodist Church in Hart Texas.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.